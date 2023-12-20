Hallucinatory slips in the plenary session of the Parliament. Simion to Sosoacă: “I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch!”

George Simion’s hallucinatory slip in addressing Senator Diana Șoșoacă in the Romanian Parliament. Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

George Simion’s hallucinatory slip in addressing Senator Diana Șoșoacă in the Romanian Parliament. During the scandal that took place between the two, the AUR leader threatened Șoșoăcă that he would sexually assault her.

George Simon, President of AUR: This is your attitude…
Diana Sosoacă, senator: Get away from me, because I don’t know what I’m doing to you.
George Simion: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch!
Diana Sosoaca: What are you doing, me?
George Simion: Sexual aggression.
Diana Sosoaca: Are you sexually assaulting me? Who are you sexually assaulting me? Aren’t you ashamed, you bully? The girls from AUR. Do it! Do it!

Senator Diana Sosoacă and AUR leader George Simion faced off on Tuesday in the session dedicated to the budget debate for 2024, before the final vote that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Soșoăcă addressed insults and accusations to Simion and tried to tear the poster he was holding in the Parliament tribune. Finally Simion hit the senator’s phone, which she was using to film.

Diana Șoșoacă tried to film him very close to George Simion, and AUR members formed a shield around the party leader.

Both Diana Șoșoacă and George Simion broadcast the whole scandal live by phone.

