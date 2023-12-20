Hamann nails BVB stars to the wall: Too bad for Dortmund!

BVB is in crisis – and Didi Hamann doesn’t say a good word to the highly paid Dortmund professionals.

“It was total uncertainty in the second half, as if all good spirits had been abandoned,” said the Sky expert, shocked after BVB’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Mainz – the sixth game in a row without a win.

The former professional did not identify Edin Terzic as the main person responsible for BVB’s disappointing first half of the season, but rather the players.

“Is there anything else the coach can do? I don’t know it. In my opinion, he was left out in the cold somewhere and the team should have been held accountable much earlier,” said Hamann.

The long-time Bayern player appealed to the honor of the stars. “You have to tell the players the necessary rhythms. That they earn well and play in front of 80,000 every week. “They also have a responsibility, but they have lived up to it far too rarely in the last eight weeks,” criticized the 50-year-old.

Hamann would have wished “that a Kehl or Watzke would go there at some point and say: ‘Watch out boys, it doesn’t work that way.'” Instead, coach Terzic is “the poorest dog”: “He supported her, protected her, he has everything was made for these players.”

Hamann’s tough conclusion: “You have to address it internally that you simply have higher expectations and that you can’t be a Dortmund player with this performance.”

Will things get tight for Terzic now? “I don’t know what’s going to happen to the coach, but I think he’s the poorest dog at the moment because he’s been let down too often by the players.”

Also Read:  WOMEN'S XV RUGBY- FTF

