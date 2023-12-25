Hamas Arrests Israeli Agents in Gaza, Shin Bet Caught Sending Spies

#Hamas #Arrests #Israeli #Agents #Gaza #Shin #Bet #Caught #Sending #Spies

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Website Al-Majd Security revealed that on Sunday (24/12/2023), his security service arrested a number of people who were agents of the occupation (Israel) in the Gaza Strip over the last two days.

These arrests were made after information regarding the names of people suspected of working for Israel, according to a senior source at the Resistance Security Command (Hamas).

“The agents were arrested after resistance security received data and documents deemed dangerous, including the names of those who collaborated with the occupation during the last period, obtained during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” said Al-Majd Security.

“The Resistance Security Command in the Gaza Strip obtained strategic treasures that include security information about how the Shin Bet (Israel Internal Security Service) apparatus communicates and works with its agents in the Gaza Strip, which constituted major difficulties for the work of the occupation intelligence agencies during Operation Al Flood -Aqsa,” the site reported.

One of the arrested agents admitted that at the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, he was assigned by an intelligence officer (Shin Bet) to monitor the houses of resistance leaders and several agricultural lands near his area.

It is also requested to report every movement of the members of the match in it.

Another agent admitted that Israel asked him to search for the whereabouts of resistance leaders, especially military and political figures, with the aim of killing them.

“The security leadership of the resistance in the Gaza Strip will take all legal and revolutionary measures against these agents, and will attack with an iron fist anyone who dares to confront the enemy,” said Al-Majd Security conclude.

The site indicated that what was published on its website was information that had been uncovered by Hamas security services.

Meanwhile, details about the Israeli agent are kept secret.

This image taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 21, 2023, shows Israeli soldiers entering on foot into the Gaza Strip amid ongoing fighting with the militant group Hamas. (JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Hamas Palestine vs Israel

The war between Israel and Hamas escalated after Israel carried out massive bombings in response to Hamas starting Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by breaking through the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip on Saturday (7/10/2023) morning.

Hamas said the attack was a response to violence committed by Israel against Palestinians so far, especially violence at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, as reported Al Arabiya.

The group kidnapped 240 people from Israeli territory and launched hundreds of rockets, killing more than 1,200 people in Israeli territory, which was revised to 1,147.

After a 7-day hostage exchange that began Friday (24/11/2023), approximately 138 hostages are still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip killed more than 20,424 Palestinians from Saturday (7/10/2023) until the victim count on Monday (25/12/2023), more than 2.2 million Palestinians became refugees, quoted from Al Jazeera.

Violence has also increased in the West Bank, especially after Israel carried out large-scale invasions of territory controlled by the Palestinian Liberation Authority (PLO).

(Tribunnews.com/Yunita Rahmayanti)

