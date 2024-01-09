Hamas Boss Haniyeh Asks Muslim Countries to Send Weapons to Gaza

#Hamas #Boss #Haniyeh #Asks #Muslim #Countries #Send #Weapons #Gaza

Tuesday, 09 Jan 2024 19:47 IWST

Political leader of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh. Photo: AFP/ANWAR AMRO

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Political leader of the group Hamas Palestine, Ismail Haniyehasked Muslim countries to send weapons to the militants Palestine in Gaza.

This was conveyed by Haniyeh after Israel’s aggression against Palestine had been going on for three months, starting from October 7 2023.

“We see the countries of the world flooding with weapons for the occupying country (Israel),” Haniyeh said, quoted AFP.

“The time has come (for Muslim countries) to support the resistance with weapons, because this is not the battle of the Palestinian people alone,” Haniyeh said.

At the end of December, Haniyeh emphasized that Hamas rejected a temporary ceasefire with Israel. Haniyeh expressed this rejection during negotiations with Israel in Cairo, Egypt, on December 21 2023.

Hamas insisted that Israel stop aggression against Palestine permanently, as a condition for the release of the hostages.

One of the issues discussed in the negotiations was the issue of the release of hostages by Islamic Jihad, and their exchange with Palestinians who were held captive by Israel.

Source revealed that the discussions were tough between each party involved.

Israel previously requested the release of 40 Hamas hostages in exchange for a week-long ceasefire. Israel says there are currently more than 100 hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israel’s aggression against Palestine has exceeded 22 thousand. Of the tens of thousands of victims, more than half were women and children.

