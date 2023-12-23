Hamas’ call for Israeli aggression to stop or no hostages to be released

#Hamas #call #Israeli #aggression #stop #hostages #released

Hamas urges Israel’s aggression to stop immediately. Otherwise, the group that controls the Gaza Strip ensures that there will be no more hostage releases until Israel agrees to a ‘complete cessation of aggression’.

Reported by the BBC, Friday (22/12/2023), Hamas conveyed this insistence in the midst of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Israel says it has killed more than 2,000 Hamas fighters in Gaza since a ceasefire earlier this month when more than 100 hostages were freed. Around 120 people kidnapped from Israel on October 7 are believed to still be held in Gaza.

Efforts continue at the UN to pass a resolution on the war. The United States (US), which supports Israel, said it had serious concerns about the draft UN Security Council resolution.

A week-long ceasefire this month also brought increased aid flows to Gaza with the UN warning that Gaza residents risked starvation if the war between Israel and Hamas continued. Negotiations on a new ceasefire are also underway in Cairo, Egypt, although initial talks this week did not produce any agreement.

“There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no discussion of prisoners or exchange deals except after a complete cessation of aggression,” Hamas said in a statement.

However, Hamas did not say which Palestinian faction was referred to in the statement. Islamic Jihad, a small group in the Gaza Strip, is among those known to also be holding Israeli hostages.

Hamas’ statement has put the Israeli government in a very difficult position. They argue that the best way to free the hostages is by applying military pressure on Hamas and by carrying out rescue operations.

However, so far this approach has not really worked. Only one hostage – Ori Megidish – could be saved with this approach to war.

