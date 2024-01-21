Hamas calls its attacks on Israel a necessary step and admits that mistakes were made

The attacks against the Jewish state were “a necessary step and a normal response to resist all Israeli plots against the Palestinian people,” the group said in its first public statement on the Oct. 7 attacks.

However, its statement added that “some errors may have occurred during the implementation of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood due to the rapid collapse of Israel’s security and military system and the chaos in the border areas with the Gaza Strip.”

The Palestinian Islamist group also called on Israel to immediately end military operations in the Gaza Strip and said that only the Palestinians would decide the future of the territory.

In a 16-page document in English and Arabic in which the group justifies its attacks in southern Israel, Hamas said it wanted “an immediate end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, crimes and ethnic cleansing against all Gazans.”

Hamas has also rejected any international and Israeli efforts to resolve the future of the Gaza Strip after the war.

“We emphasize that Palestinians can decide their own future and manage their own internal affairs,” the statement said, adding that “no country in the world” has the right to decide on their behalf.

Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip began after a bloody attack by Hamas militants on October 7, which Israel says killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians.

The militants also took about 250 people hostage that day, 132 of whom Israeli officials say remain in the Gaza Strip, and at least 25 are believed to have been killed.

After vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an unrelenting bombardment of the Gaza Strip and a ground invasion that killed 25,105 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government on Sunday.

