Hamas Cannot Be Defeated Now or in the Future

GAZA – Retired Israeli military officer Ahron Bregman emphasized that Hamas cannot be overthrown, neither now nor in the future. This shows that Israel’s various strategies will fail to defeat Hamas.

According to a report by US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, the withdrawal of thousands of Israeli troops from Gaza following pressure from the US raised concerns among Israeli officials that this would leave the country “vulnerable to another surge in Hamas fighter activity.”

Bregman, now a professor of political science at King’s College in London and a former Israeli military officer, said: “Unless there is a decisive victory over Hamas, Israel may have to settle for less ambitious war aims.”

“Even though Israel has never officially acknowledged it, the goal of overthrowing Hamas is unattainable, neither now nor in the future,” he said, as reported by Middle East Monitor.

It said these fears increased following the withdrawal of the 36th Division from the Gaza Strip earlier this week, which was followed by a barrage of rockets fired from central Gaza, where the Division operates.

Currently, three divisions of the Israeli army are fighting in the Gaza Strip: in the northern, central and southern regions. According to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, the largest deployment took place in the Hamas stronghold in the southern Gaza Strip, specifically in Khan Yunis.

Earlier, retired Israeli General Giora Eiland stated that the change in tactics would allow more civilians, and militants with them, to return to northern Gaza.

“We are paying a very high price for something that will be worth nothing in the short term,” he explained.

Hamas, an Islamic political and militant organization designated as a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007. Hamas aims to destroy the state of Israel, which the UN has classified as an occupying state in the Palestinian territories since 1967.

Hussein Ibish, a senior researcher at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, said Hamas is not a group of individuals, or a collection of equipment and infrastructure. It’s a brand, and as long as there is a group of Palestinians who want to call themselves Hamas, Hamas will remain.

“It would be foolish to declare war on unattainable goals. But this is what Israel has done. And unless the Israeli leadership begins to tone down its rhetoric regarding the goals of war, then Israeli forces will fail because they have set unattainable goals and they are writing victory speeches Hamas with their own proclamation,” said Ibish.

