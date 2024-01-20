Hamas cannot be ignored, the Palestinian Authority is weak

Former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher. Photo/c-span

AMMAN – Former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher says the Palestinian Authority is at its weakest and “represents almost no one”.

He added that the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has become “an active force on the Palestinian scene whose presence cannot be ignored.”

Speaking at a media forum organized by the Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ) in Amman, Muasher said opinion polls were clear on this.

He noted a poll conducted last month by the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Surveys (MAS) found 88% of Palestinians did not want Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to remain in office, while 60% wanted Hamas to control Gaza.

Muasher stressed, “Hamas has become an effective force in Palestine whose presence cannot be ignored, and Jordan must communicate with it officially.”

“Any political process to resolve this crisis must determine the ultimate goal of ending the Israeli occupation within a certain period of time,” he explained.

“Negotiations must stipulate that the UN Security Council will recognize the State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders before the start of negotiations, and (Israel’s) settlement construction must be completely frozen, because there is no point in the peace process given the continuation of settlements,” said Muasher.

He stressed, “If these elements are not achieved, a two-state solution will not be achieved.”

“Washington has not shown a willingness to participate in the peace process over the past ten years and so far has shown no clear signs of this changing,” he said.

According to him, the displacement of Palestinians is a major economic and security threat to Jordan.

He added, “Jordan does not want to reach a scenario where thousands of Palestinians are on its borders.”

