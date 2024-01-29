Hamas certainly has a trump card – József Kis-Benedek on the situation of the Israeli hostages

#Hamas #certainly #trump #card #József #KisBenedek #situation #Israeli #hostages

The titular university professor of the National University of Public Service told InfoRádio that there is enormous internal pressure on the Israeli government to get its citizens back, and the Palestinian terrorist organization wants to gain time through negotiations and a possible cease-fire in order to prepare for the continuation of the fight.

The conditions for the release of 130 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip were discussed in Paris by William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), with David Barnea, the head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, as well as with Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Zhani and Abbas. With Kamel, the head of Egyptian intelligence. According to one possible scenario, Hamas would release some of the prisoners, in return for which Israel would suspend its military operations in Gaza for two months.

According to the plans, a truce would first be ordered for thirty days, during which the terrorist organization would release women, elderly people and the wounded. In parallel, the parties would continue negotiations on a second phase, when the men and soldiers held as hostages would be handed over in exchange for another one-month extension. According to The New York Times, the participants of the Paris meeting will continue their negotiations this week.

József Kis-Benedek told InfoRádio: the Israeli leaders still do not sit down to negotiate with Hamas, which is why mediators are needed who try to enforce the interests of the opposing parties. The security policy expert believes that Hamas will presumably not release all the hostages

they are the “only sure trump card” in the hands of the organization, and the military leadership of the movement probably does not “want to release” this right now.

He added: at the moment, it is not possible to say what the negotiating parties will be able to reach a common denominator.

It is still not known where the hostages may be hiding

The expert also spoke about the fact that Hamas is expected to go about releasing the elderly and women more easily, and that it probably won’t prevent the handing over of the dead either. The captive soldiers, on the other hand, are the main stakeholders of the possible deals, so the terrorist organization will probably not give up on them overnight, or if it does, it will surely “ask for the price”.

József Kis-Benedek noted that there is enormous pressure from the local society on the other side, the Israeli government, in order to get the hostages back. They are compatriots and family members, and a significant part of the Israeli people are dissatisfied with the actions of the Netanyahu cabinet, and would expect more decisiveness from the leadership.

About the whereabouts and exact number of hostages, only assumptions and estimates can be heard, no specifics can be known, because it is in Hamas’s interest to keep their whereabouts secret. The analyst pointed out that according to the Israeli authorities

about 60 percent of the local tunnels have not yet been discovered, which significantly hinders the recovery of the hostages.

Moreover, the prisoners are not only hidden in tunnels, but according to some reports, many of them may have been placed with families loyal to Hamas.

The agreement is in the interests of both parties, which is why the negotiations will continue this week through mediators. According to József Kis-Benedek, Egypt and Qatar are important players in the negotiations, because they can “properly handle” Hamas, with which they are in constant contact. The analyst pointed out that the head of the political wing of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, lives in Qatar, where the terrorist organization also has an office. It is also well known that Qatar is one of the main financiers of Hamas’ various activities in the Middle East, which is also an important and influencing factor in the current negotiations.

There may be a ceasefire, but not peace

According to József Kis-Benedek, some sort of compromise agreement may be the aim of the opposing parties, but an agreement is still far away. He believes that if a ceasefire were to be established, it would buy time for Hamas, which

it would use the possible ceasefire to arm itself and prepare for further fighting, and it cannot be ruled out that certain soldiers of the Palestinian movement would flee.

According to the expert, the events of the past period have made it clear that Hamas does not want to give up its fight against Israel, and news has even come to light in recent days that the terrorist organization’s military wing has begun to reorganize in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza City. The analyst stated: these developments also confirm that Hamas’s strategic goals are unchanged, they strive to “destroy” Israel, which makes it “possible to understand the other side’s reactions” as well.

“There will be no end to this process in the foreseeable future. It won’t be a great friendship,

some kind of compromise will be reached, but the big question is how long the parties will stick to it”

– said the security policy expert, who recalled that certain agreements had been reached between Israel and the Palestinians before, but over time one of the sides always “kicked” these temporary agreements.

József Kis-Benedek finally said: Hamas probably wants to gather strength in the next period, because they have very serious losses, not only have many of their soldiers lost their lives, but their military equipment is also constantly running out, although they will probably be able to replace them – with external help – since so far they had no problem getting supplies either.