Hamas condemns Blinken’s presence in Ramallah and Israel –

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas condemned this Wednesday, the 10th, the visit of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, and to Israel.

The information was provided by the movement’s spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, stating that the purpose of the visit is to support the security of the occupation. There are no differences between Israel and Americans,” he said.

In a statement, Hamas considered that Blinken’s presence in the region “reflects the level of United States involvement in these crimes and the transversal violations of all international laws committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip”.

The US Secretary of State arrived in Israel as part of a new tour of the Middle East region, during which he also visited Arab countries and reaffirmed Washington’s support for the right of Israelis to defend themselves against Hamas attacks, but urged caution in response and retaliation.

