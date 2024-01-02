Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Israeli Attack in Beirut City

Jakarta

An Israeli attack killed Saleh al-Aruri, deputy head of the Hamas movement. This attack took place at the headquarters of Hamas’ ally, Hezbollah, in South Beirut.

Reported by AFP, Wednesday (3/1/2024) Hamas confirmed Aruri’s death, which according to Lebanese state media occurred in an Israeli drone attack. The attack is said to have killed a total of six people.

It said the attack marked an escalation of the nearly three-month war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. Aruri, one of Hamas’ top military strategists, was the first senior official to be killed in the war.

There are regular cross-border firefights on Lebanon’s southern border between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

When asked about the attack in Beirut, the Israeli military said it “does not comment on foreign media reports,”

A high-ranking security official in Lebanon told AFP that Aruri was killed along with his bodyguard. Another security official confirmed the same information, adding that two floors of the building were targeted and one car was damaged.

Hamas later confirmed the death on its official TV channel, saying Aruri was killed in a “treacherous Zionist attack”.

(dwia/dwia)

