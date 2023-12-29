#Hamas #hostage #Mia #Schem #operated #painkillers

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Read all the news of Israel’s war with Hamas HERE.

Directly 30 s.

Latest at the top

Latest below

Hamas hostage Mia Schem: I was operated on without painkillers

Channel 13 photo/Mia Schem

Freed hostage Mia Schem says that after October 7. Hamas wounded her in the arm and kidnapped her during a desert festival, spending three days in a Gaza hospital with her hand tied to a piece of plastic.

Schem, 21, said in excerpts of an interview scheduled to air Friday night on Israel’s Channel 12 that she spent three days in a hospital room after arriving in Gaza before being moved to an operating room where she underwent a procedure without anesthetics or pain relievers.

“I saw the surgeon, but I didn’t see his face,” she said. “He looked at me and said, ‘You’re not coming home alive.’

In an interview with another TV channel, she previously said that she experienced a Holocaust-like hell in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

“It’s important to me to reveal the truth about the people who live in Gaza, about who they really are,” she said in the video. “Everyone there is a terrorist.”

Ms. Schem said she understood that she was being held captive in a family home and that the entire family, including the women and children, were affiliated with Hamas.

Ms. Schem was released from captivity in the Gaza Strip on the last day of the ceasefire at the end of November.

read more

Hamas hostage Mia Schem: I was operated on without painkillers

Channel 13 photo/Mia Schem

Freed hostage Mia Schem says that after October 7. Hamas wounded her in the arm and kidnapped her during a desert festival, spending three days in a Gaza hospital with her hand tied to a piece of plastic.

Schem, 21, said in excerpts of an interview scheduled to air Friday night on Israel’s Channel 12 that she spent three days in a hospital room after arriving in Gaza before being moved to an operating room where she underwent a procedure without anesthetics or pain relievers.

“I saw the surgeon, but I didn’t see his face,” she said. “He looked at me and said, ‘You’re not coming home alive.’

In an interview with another TV channel, she previously said that she experienced a Holocaust-like hell in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

“It’s important to me to reveal the truth about the people who live in Gaza, about who they really are,” she said in the video. “Everyone there is a terrorist.”

Ms. Schem said she understood that she was being held captive in a family home and that the entire family, including the women and children, were affiliated with Hamas.

Ms. Schem was released from captivity in the Gaza Strip on the last day of the ceasefire at the end of November.

Israeli forces are expanding operations in the Chan Yunis area

The Israel Defense Forces said they were expanding operations in the Chan Yunis area as troops launched an offensive against Hamas gunmen in the southern city, according to The Times of Israel.

In one incident, troops from an amphibious brigade reportedly spotted a Hamas fighter with an anti-tank portable weapon coming out of a tunnel shaft and responded by throwing grenades at him and into the tunnel.

Israel Defense Forces/Mannie’s War Room/Telegram/Israeli Soldiers

The paratroopers also identified the Hamas attackers in the building and directed heavy fire at them, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in the northern Gaza Strip, the 460th Armored Brigade killed dozens of Hamas gunmen in several battles, including airstrikes, sniper fire, machine gun fire and tank fire, according to the Israeli military.

In Jabalia, the 261st Brigade searched the home of a Hamas fighter and found weapons and Hamas documents, Israeli forces said.

Egypt’s ceasefire plan will be discussed on Friday

A Hamas delegation is to arrive in Cairo on Friday to discuss Egypt’s plan for a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza, a Hamas official said.

The plan was presented last week to officials from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which is also fighting Israeli forces in the area.

According to sources close to Hamas, Cairo’s three-step plan includes a renewed cease-fire, the gradual release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and finally a cease-fire that would end the war since the October 7 of a deadly attack on Israel, Agence France-Presse reports.

It also envisages the formation of a government of Palestinian technocrats, which will be responsible for the post-war governance and reconstruction of Gaza, following negotiations involving “all Palestinian factions”.

A Hamas official who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP about the planned visit on Thursday.

Last month, Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States, helped broker the first week of a ceasefire that saw 80 Israeli hostages released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli forces fired on the aid convoy

Israeli troops fired on an aid convoy returning from the northern part of the Gaza Strip along a route designated by the Israeli army, said Thomas White, director of the United Nations Refugee Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip (UNRWA).

“Our international convoy leader and his team were unharmed, but one vehicle was damaged – aid workers should never be targeted,” he said.

#Gaza – Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from Northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli Army – our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage – aid workers should never be a target.@UNRWA — Thomas White (@TomWhiteGaza) December 29, 2023

A US warship shot down a drone and a missile launched by the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea

A US warship on Thursday shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels, the US military said.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships in the crucial Red Sea shipping lane in strikes they say are aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is fighting the militant group Hamas.

USS Mason (DDG 87) downed one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, referring to the guided-missile destroyer.

U.S. Navy / ZUMAPRESS.com

“None of the 18 ships in the area were hit and no injuries were reported,” CENTCOM said, adding that it was the 22nd attempt by the Houthis to attack international vessels since mid-October.

The attacks put at risk the transit route that carries up to 12 percent of the world’s population. global trade, so earlier this month the United States established an international naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping.

In addition to US military action, the Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against a network involved in financing Houthi attacks.

The department said it had imposed sanctions on the head of the Currency Exchange Association in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and three Yemeni-Turkish currency exchangers responsible for allegedly facilitating the flow of Iranian financial aid to the Houthis.

At least 20 people were killed in Rafah hospital after an Israeli air strike nearby

A Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, was flooded with casualties after an Israeli airstrike on a nearby building reportedly held displaced civilians.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The wounded were rushed to the hospital by ambulances, and civilians carried them in blankets.

The Israel Defense Forces had no immediate comment.

/Scanpix/Israeli strike on the town of Rafah

Israel will not take any action against the soldiers who killed three Israeli prisoners in Gaza

Israel’s military has completed an investigation into the killing of three Israeli prisoners, saying the incident could have been avoided, but that the soldiers will not be disciplined because the attack “was not malicious”.

December 15 In Gaza City, Israeli forces shot and killed three Israeli prisoners, Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamriz, who came out of the building shirtless, waving a white flag and shouting in Hebrew for the soldiers not to shoot them.

According to the investigative report, two of the captives were killed as soon as they left the building, while the third ran back inside.

The Israeli commander ordered his forces to stop firing, but two soldiers who did not hear the order “due to the noise of a nearby tank” killed a third prisoner as he emerged from the building a second time.

“The three abductees did not move in a threatening manner and were holding a white flag,” the report concluded.

“The chief of staff stated that the injuries to the abductees could have been avoided. At the same time, the Chief of Staff clarified that there was no ill will at the time of the incident and that the soldiers had done the right thing based on their understanding of the incident at the time,” it added.

Casualties reported after Israeli strike on central Gaza refugee camp

An Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip left several dead and wounded, according to journalists on the ground.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said up to 20 people were killed in the strike, with many others still missing and possibly trapped under the rubble.

/Scanpix photo/Israel struck the Gaza Strip

Next update after

30 s.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

