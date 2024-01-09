Hamas Leader Calls on Muslim Countries to Provide Arms Support

#Hamas #Leader #Calls #Muslim #Countries #Provide #Arms #Support

Doha –

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called on Muslim countries to provide arms support to Palestinian militants who are fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip.

As reported by the news agency AFPTuesday (9/1/2024), the call was delivered by Haniyeh in his latest speech in Doha, Qatar — his place of seclusion for years — on Tuesday (9/1).

“We see countries in the world sending weapons to the occupation (Israel)… The time has come (for Muslim countries) to support the resistance with weapons, because this… is not the battle of the Palestinian people alone,” Haniyeh said, according to transcript of his speech that Hamas shared with journalists.

The war between Hamas and Israel broke out on October 7 last year, when the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip launched a surprise attack on Israel, which reportedly killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel launched a series of attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to the attack, with the latest report from Gaza health authorities saying that at least 23,084 people were killed as a result of a series of attacks by Tel Aviv’s military. Most of the victims killed in the Gaza Strip were women and children.

Last week, Haniyeh said he was open to sole Palestinian rule over the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Hamas currently controls the Gaza Strip, while the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority rules the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“We have received many initiatives regarding the internal (Palestinian) situation and we are open to the idea of ​​a national government for the West Bank and Gaza,” Haniyeh said in a speech broadcast on Hamas-affiliated television, as reported AFPWednesday (3/1) last week.

