Hamas Leader Discusses Ceasefire with Israel in Egypt

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reportedly arrived in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday (12/20/2023) to discuss his group’s prisoner exchange and ceasefire with Israel in Gaza.

Haniyeh arrived in Cairo to discuss with Egyptian officials the development of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and other problems.

The meeting will also discuss ending aggression and war to prepare a deal to release prisoners and end the siege on the Gaza Strip.

