Hamas Leader Secretly Visits Egypt, Discuss What?

Wednesday, 20 Dec 2023 20:35 IWST

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh secretly visits Egypt. (AFP/ANWAR AMRO)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Head of the political bureau HamasIsmail Haniyeh, secretly visited Egypt today, Wednesday (20/12).

Haniyeh will continue the talks on the ceasefire in Gaza Strip and hostage exchange with Israel.

AFP reported based on undisclosed sources, Haniyeh will go to Cairo regarding Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, Palestine.

He is scheduled to meet with the head of Egypt’s intelligence agency in order to stop Israeli aggression and war and prepare an agreement to release Hamas hostages and Israeli prisoners.

Haniyeh met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Qatar before visiting Egypt. Qatar and Egypt are the two countries that acted as mediators in negotiations between Israel and Hamas in the previous ceasefire.

Previously, Israel canceled a planned visit by their top intelligence official, Mossad, to Qatar for ceasefire talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also told the families of the Hamas hostages that he had sent Mossad officials to visit Europe in an effort to free the hostages.

“This is our obligation. I am responsible for the release of the hostages. Rescuing them is our most important task,” Netanyahu said as quoted by AFP.

“I have sent the head of Mossad to Europe twice to encourage the process of freeing the hostages. I will not waste this effort and our task is to bring them back,” said Netanyahu.

Media AS Axios reported that Mossad Director David Barnea had met US Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Bill Burns as well as Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani in Europe.

Qatar, which is also supported by Egypt and the US, helped mediate negotiations between Israel and Hamas in November. The negotiations resulted in a temporary ceasefire and the release of 80 Hamas hostages as well as the release of 240 Palestinians arrested by Israel.

One source told AFP that Haniyeh’s meeting in Egypt was to discuss plans to release 40 Hamas hostages consisting of children, women and civilian men.

