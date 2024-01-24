Hamas Masterminds Rocket Attack Kills 21 Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

Gaza City

Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the rocket attack that killed 21 Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv called the attack the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in the war against Hamas.

As reported and Al ArabiyaWednesday (24/1/2024), Israel previously blamed unidentified Palestinian militants for the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Monday (22/1) local time, which was said to be the deadliest day for the Israeli military in its operations in the Gaza Strip .

“Witness the execution carried out by Al-Qassam Brigade fighters in a joint operation against the army and the enemy situation in the eastern side of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp,” said a Hamas statement released to the media, accompanied by a video of the attack.

Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, earlier told reporters in Tel Aviv that militant rockets hit a building where Israeli forces were installing explosives. The rocket attack caused the building and a building next to it to collapse.

Most Israeli soldiers, Hagari said, died in the building. Meanwhile, two other soldiers, according to Hagari citing initial investigations, who were guarding the area in the tank died as a result of the second rocket attack.

Hagari added that the Israeli military was still studying the incident in the Gaza Strip.

The large number of casualties in the rocket attack is considered to add new momentum to calls for the Israeli government to stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip. The large number of casualties on the Israeli side has put pressure on the Israeli government to stop their military operations.

