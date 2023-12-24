Hamas Military Lost Contact with Group Holding 5 Israeli Hostages, All Presumably Dead

#Hamas #Military #Lost #Contact #Group #Holding #Israeli #Hostages #Dead

Profile of Abu Ubaida, military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades (Source: Al-Qassam Media)

GAZA, KOMPAS.TV – Hamas’ military wing the Al-Qassam Brigades revealed that it had lost contact with the group holding 5 Israeli hostages.

They assumed that the five hostages had been killed due to the Israeli attack.

The loss of contact was announced by Al-Qassam Spokesman Abu Ubaida, in a statement on Telegram.

Also Read: Netanyahu Calls Gaza like World War II, Historian: Reasons to Justify Brutality

“As a result of the brutal Zionist bombardment, we have lost contact with the group responsible for the five Zionist hostages, including Hayim Perry, Yoram Metzger, and Amiram Kober,” Abu Ubaida was quoted as saying. Anadolu Agency.

“We believe that the hostage was killed by a Zionist airstrike in Gaza,” he said.

This is not the first time that the Al-Qassam Brigades have reported losing contact with the group holding Israeli hostages they kidnapped in Gaza.

On November 18, Hamas’ military wing announced it had lost contact with the group responsible for protecting Israeli prisoners.

At that time, they said the fate of the hostages and the group guarding them was unknown.

The Al-Qassam Brigades is a Hamas military group, which was responsible for the attack on Israeli territory near Gaza on October 7.

Writer : Haryo Jati Editor : Desy-Afrianti

Source: Anadolu Agency