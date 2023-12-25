Hamas praises limited Christmas celebrations by Palestinian Christians

#Hamas #praises #limited #Christmas #celebrations #Palestinian #Christians

Gaza City, Palestine (ANTARA) – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas praised the decision of Palestinian Christians to limit Christmas celebrations amid Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, Sunday.

“Our Christian holiday this year takes place in the midst of fascist aggression launched by the occupying (troops) against all components of the Palestinian people targeting all mosques and churches,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We appreciate the position of our respected Palestinian Christians in limiting their celebrations this year … and together with our people in the Gaza Strip, which is the target of brutal Zionist aggression,” the statement said.

According to Hamas, the decision “confirms that our communities … both Muslim and Christian, are equally resilient, safeguarding their identity and protecting the sacredness of Islam and Christianity”.

Palestinian Christians have announced the cancellation of all Christmas celebrations, such as not lighting Christmas trees for the first time in Palestinian history since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel continues to pound the Gaza Strip in response to the cross-border attack launched by Hamas on October 7.

As a result, 20,424 Palestinians were killed and 54,036 others were injured. Most of them are women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave.

About 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in Hamas attacks.

Israel’s intense attacks have caused destruction in Gaza.

Half of the coastal region’s housing stock was damaged or destroyed and nearly two million people were displaced in the densely populated enclave amid a food and clean water crisis.

Source: Anatolia

