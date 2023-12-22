Hamas Rejects Ceasefire until Netanyahu is increasingly cornered

INTERNATIONAL FLASH

CNN Indonesia

Friday, 22 Dec 2023 06:25 IWST

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Photo: AFP/ANWAR AMRO

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia

Group Hamas refused a temporary ceasefire with Israelbut asked the Zionist State to stop its aggression in Palestine permanently.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be increasingly stressed about his brutal aggression in Gaza, after receiving pressure from several countries that previously supported Israel.

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, emphasized its stance on rejecting a temporary ceasefire with Israel.

This was conveyed by the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, while attending negotiations with Israel in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday (21/12).

Hamas insisted that Israel permanently stop aggression against Palestine as a condition for the release of the hostages.

The humanitarian volunteer organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) said that Israel deliberately controlled the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza as a military headquarters for their troops (IDF).

Head of the Indonesian MER-C Presidium, Sarbini Abdul Murad, at a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday (20/12), said that Hamas does not even exist and does not use the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza as its headquarters.

“What’s happening now, about two weeks ago, Israel deployed its troops and… [menjadikan] headquarters [RS Indonesia]”, which they once accused of being a Hamas headquarters and there were no Hamas people there,” said Sarbini.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is increasingly under pressure regarding his brutal aggression against the Palestinian Gaza Strip which has lasted almost two months.

At the start of the aggression, Israel received strong support from close allies, especially the United States, Britain and France.

However, these countries are slowly starting to be careful in voicing their support and instead turning to ask Netanyahu to exercise restraint after the death toll from Israeli aggression in Gaza continued to soar until as of Wednesday (21/12) it reached 20,000.

