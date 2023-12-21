Hamas Rejects Israel’s Ceasefire Proposal, Here’s the Reason

#Hamas #Rejects #Israels #Ceasefire #Proposal #Heres #Reason

Thursday, 12/21/2023 08:00 WIB

Photo: Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AP/Dalati Nohra/File Photo)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Hamas rejects Israel’s offer of a new deal and provides a number of absolute conditions to restart the process of freeing the hostages.

Hamas said Israel must implement a ceasefire before negotiations on the release of the hostages could begin, and rejected an Israeli proposal for a week-long ceasefire in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages.

According to reports Wall Street Journal Citing Egyptian officials, the head of Hamas’ political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, told intelligence officials in Cairo that his group would not discuss releasing Israeli hostages until a ceasefire was in place.

The newspaper said Hamas rejected Israel’s offer to halt ground and air operations in Gaza for a week and allow further humanitarian aid to enter the territory, in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, including all the women and children kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack.

Hamas also said that Israel should free thousands of Palestinian prisoners in return for the more than 100 hostages remaining in Gaza.

The report also said the hostage negotiations were planned to involve, for the first time, representatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In another development, the UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war was postponed again on Wednesday (20/12/2023) as members disagreed over its wording while the death toll in Gaza continued to rise.

The debate at UN headquarters in Manhattan came against the backdrop of deteriorating conditions in Gaza, where a senior UN official said Israel’s move to allow in aid was “far short of the growing need.”

“The Security Council has agreed to resume negotiations today to allow additional time for diplomacy. And the presidency will reschedule the adoption tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” said Ecuador’s Jose Javier De La Gasca Lopez-Dominguez, who holds the rotating presidency of the council it was reported AFP.

Council members had struggled for days to find common ground on the resolution, a vote that was postponed several times throughout Tuesday, after being postponed earlier in the day.

Israel, backed by its ally the United States, a permanent member of the Security Council with veto power, opposes the use of the term “ceasefire.”

According to diplomatic sources, this latest delay was at the request of the United States.

