Hamas Rejects Joe Biden’s Comments on the State of Palestine

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia

An official Hamas rejects comments from the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden matter of possibility Israel agreed to the formation of the state Palestine.

“The illusion that Biden is preaching about a Palestinian state and its characteristics is not fooling our people,” said Hamas political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq, in a statement, Saturday (20/1), reported AFP.

He considers Biden to be Israel’s partner in launching its aggression against the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“Biden is a full partner in this genocidal war and our people expect no favors from him,” he added.

Biden previously pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the need for the creation of a Palestinian state in the future to overcome the long-standing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Biden’s remarks came a day after Netanyahu firmly opposed granting Palestinian sovereignty following the conflict with the Hamas militia.

“President [Biden] “still believes in the promise and possibility of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

In his conversation with Netanyahu, Biden made clear his strong belief that a two-state solution is still the right path.

“Good friends and allies can have honest and frank discussions. And we did,” added Kirby.

Kirby also said that Biden conveyed his vision for more durable peace and security for Israel and a two-state solution with guaranteed Israeli security.

The Israeli government itself is disappointed with US insistence on a future solution, including statehood rights for Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country must have security control over all areas west of the Jordan River.

“This is a necessary condition and goes against the idea of ​​sovereignty [Palestina],” Netanyahu said.

