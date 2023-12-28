Hamas Representatives to Egypt Today, Discuss Ceasefire Plans in Gaza

Jakarta

Representatives from Hamas will visit Cairo, Egypt, today. They will discuss plans for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas representatives are planned to arrive in Egypt today local time. Sources close to Hamas said there were discussions regarding a three-phase plan proposed by Egypt for peace efforts in Gaza. The plans range from the release of hostages held by Hamas to a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza with Israel.

“A high-level delegation from the Hamas political office will visit Cairo tomorrow (today) to meet with Egyptian officials and provide responses from the Palestinian factions including some observations on their plans,” said one Hamas official who declined to be named, as reported AFPFriday (29/12/2023).

This Hamas official said there were two main discussions in Hamas’ visit to Egypt. First, discussing the exchange of the number of released Palestinian prisoners for guarantees of the full withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza.

Diaa Rashwan, a representative of the Egyptian State Information Service, confirmed that there were discussions on a ceasefire in Gaza that would be held with Hamas. He said the Egyptian side had put forward a framework aimed at unifying the views of all parties concerned to stop the Gaza Strip and restore regional peace and security.

“This proposal consists of three consecutive and interconnected stages towards a ceasefire,” Rashwan said in his statement.

Hamas and Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip this year has been going on since October 7. Hamas reported that at least 21,320 people were killed as a result of attacks carried out by Israel in Gaza.

