Hamas Responds Casually to Israel Finding the Largest Tunnel in Gaza

Gaza City –

The Hamas group responded casually to Israel’s claims regarding the discovery of the largest tunnel in the Gaza Strip used by the militant group. Hamas said the discovery was overdue and insisted that the mission with the tunnel had been “successfully” completed.

As reported AFP, Tuesday (19/12/2023), the Israeli military on Sunday (17/12) local time showed a photo of an underground tunnel which it claimed was the largest Hamas tunnel discovered so far. The tunnel is near the Erez border crossing which connects the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The Israeli military said the underground tunnel was part of a wider network of branching tunnels stretching more than four kilometers. It was also claimed by Israel that the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to build.

It was also reported by the Israeli military that the tunnel was equipped with rails, electricity, drainage and communications networks.

“The publication of the pictures of the long tunnel… some 72 days after the start of (Israel’s) aggression, is too late,” said a senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon.

“Thanks to this tunnel, the mission we wanted to achieve has been carried out successfully,” claimed Hamas, without explaining further about the mission in question.

