Hamas Responds Casually to Israel Finding the Largest Tunnel in Gaza

#Hamas #Responds #Casually #Israel #Finding #Largest #Tunnel #Gaza

Gaza City

The Hamas group responded casually to Israel’s claims regarding the discovery of the largest tunnel in the Gaza Strip used by the militant group. Hamas said the discovery was overdue and insisted that the mission with the tunnel had been “successfully” completed.

As reported AFP, Tuesday (19/12/2023), the Israeli military on Sunday (17/12) local time showed a photo of an underground tunnel which it claimed was the largest Hamas tunnel discovered so far. The tunnel is near the Erez border crossing which connects the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The Israeli military said the underground tunnel was part of a wider network of branching tunnels stretching more than four kilometers. It was also claimed by Israel that the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to build.

It was also reported by the Israeli military that the tunnel was equipped with rails, electricity, drainage and communications networks.

“The publication of the pictures of the long tunnel… some 72 days after the start of (Israel’s) aggression, is too late,” said a senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon.

“Thanks to this tunnel, the mission we wanted to achieve has been carried out successfully,” claimed Hamas, without explaining further about the mission in question.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/ita)

Also Read:  registrations are open!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News