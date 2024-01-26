Hamas Says 20 Gaza Residents Waiting for Food Aid Died in Israeli Attack

#Hamas #Gaza #Residents #Waiting #Food #Aid #Died #Israeli #Attack

Hamas said Israeli forces had killed 20 Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian aid to be distributed in Gaza. There were also those who were injured as a result of this incident.

Reported AFP, Friday (26/1/2024), Israel has launched relentless attacks on Gaza in response to the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said the attack took place on the outskirts of Gaza City, in the north of the territory, and left 150 people injured.

Hamas said the incident was a ‘horrible war crime’. Meanwhile, the Israeli army did not immediately respond to AFP regarding this matter. Eyewitnesses said they were targeted by Israeli forces.

One of the victim’s families, Abu Ata Basal, said residents were waiting for assistance in the form of food. Because, currently there is no food there.

“People will get food and flour because they have nothing to eat,” the uncle of one of the injured, Abu Ata Basal, told AFP.

Abu Ata said tanks suddenly appeared. Then Israeli troops shot people who were waiting for aid in the form of food.

“Suddenly, tanks appeared and started shooting bullets at people,” he said.

Other victims said Israeli forces shot them several times. There were people who died and were injured as a result of the incident.

“We were heading to get flour, and they shot at us four times, and several people were martyred and injured,” said the victim, who was injured in his arms and legs, Mohammed al-Rifi.

Currently the victims are being taken to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. From the observations of AFP journalists, there were bodies lying on the floor.

