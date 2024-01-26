Hamas Says 20 Gaza Residents Waiting for Food Aid Died in Israeli Attack

#Hamas #Gaza #Residents #Waiting #Food #Aid #Died #Israeli #Attack

Jakarta

Hamas said Israeli forces had killed 20 Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian aid to be distributed in Gaza. There were also those who were injured as a result of this incident.

Reported AFP, Friday (26/1/2024), Israel has launched relentless attacks on Gaza in response to the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said the attack took place on the outskirts of Gaza City, in the north of the territory, and left 150 people injured.

Hamas said the incident was a ‘horrible war crime’. Meanwhile, the Israeli army did not immediately respond to AFP regarding this matter. Eyewitnesses said they were targeted by Israeli forces.

One of the victim’s families, Abu Ata Basal, said residents were waiting for assistance in the form of food. Because, currently there is no food there.

“People will get food and flour because they have nothing to eat,” the uncle of one of the injured, Abu Ata Basal, told AFP.

Abu Ata said tanks suddenly appeared. Then Israeli troops shot people who were waiting for aid in the form of food.

“Suddenly, tanks appeared and started shooting bullets at people,” he said.

Other victims said Israeli forces shot them several times. There were people who died and were injured as a result of the incident.

“We were heading to get flour, and they shot at us four times, and several people were martyred and injured,” said the victim, who was injured in his arms and legs, Mohammed al-Rifi.

Also Read:  Index - Homeland - The paramedics were found guilty of killing Elijah McClain

Currently the victims are being taken to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. From the observations of AFP journalists, there were bodies lying on the floor.

Watch the video ‘Hamas Claims to be Ready for a Ceasefire, As Long as…’:

(zap/aud)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Posted on
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Posted on
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News