Hamas says many of the hostages are likely dead and blames Israel

“In recent weeks, the fate of many enemy hostages and detainees has become unknown, and the rest are in the tunnel of obscurity due to the Zionist aggression,” Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a televised statement.

“Most likely many of them have died recently, the rest are in great danger every hour, and the entire responsibility lies with the enemy leadership and the army,” he added.

Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip began after a bloody October 7 attack by the militants, which Israel says killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians.

The militants also took about 250 people hostage that day, of whom Israeli officials say 132 remain in the Gaza Strip and at least 24 are believed to have been killed.

Israel has launched an unrelenting military campaign that has killed at least 23,968 people, mostly women and children, in Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

