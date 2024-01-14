Hamas says many of the hostages are likely dead and blames Israel

#Hamas #hostages #dead #blames #Israel

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“In recent weeks, the fate of many enemy hostages and detainees has become unknown, and the rest are in the tunnel of obscurity due to the Zionist aggression,” Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a televised statement.

“Most likely many of them have died recently, the rest are in great danger every hour, and the entire responsibility lies with the enemy leadership and the army,” he added.

Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip began after a bloody October 7 attack by the militants, which Israel says killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians.

The militants also took about 250 people hostage that day, of whom Israeli officials say 132 remain in the Gaza Strip and at least 24 are believed to have been killed.

Israel has launched an unrelenting military campaign that has killed at least 23,968 people, mostly women and children, in Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  This is a military operation, there will be war if there is a declaration of war

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

If he earned 2 million in Chivas, the salary that Alexis Vega would have in Toluca
If he earned 2 million in Chivas, the salary that Alexis Vega would have in Toluca
Posted on
Ministry of Health announces “epidemiological monitoring” for new variant of COVID-19
Ministry of Health announces “epidemiological monitoring” for new variant of COVID-19
Posted on
Found a paradise for Lithuanians who love to eat: lunch or dinner for 2-3 euros, and most importantly – very tasty
Found a paradise for Lithuanians who love to eat: lunch or dinner for 2-3 euros, and most importantly – very tasty
Posted on
Krzysztof Kwiatkowski is a guest of Talks at 7:00 on RMF FM and Radio RMF24
Krzysztof Kwiatkowski is a guest of Talks at 7:00 on RMF FM and Radio RMF24
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News