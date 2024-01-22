Hamas says no chance for 130 Israeli hostages to return home after Netanyahu rejects offer

#Hamas #chance #Israeli #hostages #return #home #Netanyahu #rejects #offer

Traces of an Israeli airstrike in Han June in the Gaza Strip – Photo: Majdi Fathi / Nurphoto / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel’s security interests are contrary to the plan of the Palestinian state, that even after defeating Hamas, Israel must maintain its security positions in Gaza and maintain control over the entire area west of Jordan, i.e. the West Bank.

Hamas called the October 7 terrorist attack a necessary step and “a normal response to Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday firmly rejected an agreement on Hamas’ terms to end the war and release Israeli prisoners taken to the Gaza Strip. “In exchange for the release of the hostages, Hamas demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of our troops from the Gaza Strip and the release of the murderers and rapists”

According to the Gaza health authorities, Israeli strikes have killed more than 25,000 Palestinians since October 7 (this statement does not distinguish between civilians and Hamas fighters).

According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, what is happening in Gaza is “heartbreaking and completely unacceptable”. Gutteres said at the G77+China summit, “Israel’s military operations have carried out mass destruction and killed civilians on an unprecedented scale during my time as Secretary-General.”

The 19-year-old soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas during the bloody attack on October 7 has died, the Israeli side officially confirmed, the Times of Israel wrote. Sergeant Sai Levinszon was one of the nearly 240 hostages the militants took to the Gaza Strip after killing nearly 1,200 people — including more than eight hundred civilians — in Israeli settlements near the border and at a festival.

Among the hostages, 110 people were released, the vast majority of whom were released by Hamas during the six-day ceasefire negotiated in the first phase of the conflict that turned into a war in Gaza. There is no exact information about the others, but some of them are known to have lost their lives. Some were mistakenly shot by Israeli forces, while others are claimed by Hamas to have been killed in an Israeli retaliatory strike, which the Israeli army denies.

Levinson was dragged away from the Nahal Oz kibbutz by Hamas militants after a firefight. His death was confirmed based on intelligence information, but his body remains in Gaza. So far, 195 Israeli soldiers have died in the Israeli military response. The number of Palestinian victims on Sunday reached 25,000, including more than 8,000 children, according to the Hamas-led Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Hamas does not see a chance for the approximately 130 hostages in captivity to return to Israel after Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian armed organization’s offer, the Guardian wrote following Hamas’s announcement. According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Hamas demanded that Israel withdraw all its soldiers from the Gaza Strip, release all the militants who took part in the bloody attack that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis, and to stop attacks on the Hamas organization.

