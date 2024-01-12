Hamas’ thanks to South Africa for suing Israel over genocide

#Hamas #South #Africa #suing #Israel #genocide

Gaza City –

South Africa (South Africa) sued Israel for carrying out genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Hamas also expressed its thanks to South Africa.

As reported Rueters and Al Jazeera, Thursday (11/1/2024) The International Court of Justice or ICJ has opened a hearing on this lawsuit. International Court judges will hear South Africa’s arguments regarding its accusations.

South Africa in its lawsuit demanded an end to Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip and accused Tel Aviv of violating the United Nations (UN) Genocide Convention. South African Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola delivered the opening statement at the trial which was held in The Hague.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“Violence and destruction in Palestine and Israel did not start on October 7, 2023,” he said.

“The Palestinian people have experienced systematic oppression and violence for the last 76 years, on October 6 2023, and every day since October 7 2023,” Lamola stressed in his statement.

Furthermore, Lamola emphasized that the Hamas attack on October 7 last year could not be a justification for Israel’s military operation against the Gaza Strip.

“No armed attack on a state’s territory, no matter how serious, even an attack involving atrocity crimes can be a justification or defense for a violation of the convention whether it is a matter of law or morality,” Lamola stressed.

See also the video ‘WHO Cancels Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, What’s the Reason?’:



[Gambas:Video 20detik]

What are South Africa’s accusations against Israel? Read the next page.