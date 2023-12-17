Hamas Tunnels and Vietcong Tunnels That Make You Frustrating

#Hamas #Tunnels #Vietcong #Tunnels #Frustrating

Jakarta –

Israel reportedly will pump thousands of liters of Mediterranean sea water into Hamas fighter tunnel in Gaza. This is nothing new, Egypt used the tactic in 2015 to destroy tunnels used for smuggling on its border.

More than 50 years ago, the Vietnam War also forced the United States and its allies to work hard to fight hundreds of kilometers of tunnel complexes used by Vietcong fighters.

US troops used bombs to destroy it, but they were not very effective. Other efforts include pumping explosives and tear gas or flooding it. A squad of ‘Tunnel Rats’ is sent underground on a deadly mission armed with torches and pistols.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The US effort in Vietnam took two years, suggesting that Israel will also have a long time to fight Hamas tunnels that may be stronger and deeper. Tunnel warfare, in darkness in confined spaces where night vision devices have difficulty functioning and there is a threat of booby traps, minimizes the advantage for the attacker.

Israel had several options that were not available to the US in Vietnam, including armed drones such as the Lanius, combined with ground robots. However, it is not yet clear whether the system can reach the entire tunnel.

In the past, the US launched two large-scale military operations to clear tunnel complexes in Vietnam, Operation Crimp and Operation Cedar Falls. It was the largest operation of the war, deploying 30,000 US and allied troops.

The tunnels, although often crudely constructed, proved extremely difficult to destroy. In Vietnam, the complex contained supplies and facilities that could sustain troops for months, including medical care, as is the case in Gaza today.

“Most of the tunnels were made of earth with some wooden reinforcement, sometimes multi-story, but most were single-story tunnels relatively close to the surface. They were mostly used to hide local Vietcong guerrillas,” said Erik Villard, a historian of the conflict.

“The US experimented with other ways to defeat the tunnel, but none of them proved effective,” he added, quoted by detikINET from the National Interest.

“The Allies never completely destroyed the tunnel system in Ben Cat and Phu Hoa Districts, but by mid-1968 the US had neutralized the benefits of the tunnels by cutting down the forest, bombing it with B-52s, searching for and locating the tunnels, blowing up many important tunnels with instructions from defectors, or sometimes find them with a careful search,” he explained.

It remains to be seen whether Israel will spend the same amount of time in Gaza. When asked whether Hamas could survive in the tunnels for months, David Hartwell, a security analyst who focuses on the Middle East, said it was a difficult question because only Israel had intelligence on the extent and complexity of the tunnels. But Hamas fighters have declared the tunnels safe from flooding.

Watch the video “Hamas opens voice about Israel’s plan to flood tunnels”

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(fyk/fyk)