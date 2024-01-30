Hamas Wants a Comprehensive Ceasefire in Gaza, Not Temporary

Jakarta

A senior Hamas official said the Palestinian militant group wants a “complete and comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza. This was conveyed after the Qatari government, as mediator, said that a framework for a temporary ceasefire was being proposed.

“What we are talking about first is a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, and not a temporary ceasefire,” said Hamas official Taher al-Nunu. AFPTuesday (30/1/2024), adding that after the fighting stopped “further details can be discussed, including the release of hostages”.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has led mediation efforts since the outbreak of war on October 7 between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier on Monday (29/1), Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that meetings in Paris, France with CIA chief Bill Burns and top Israeli and Egyptian security officials had produced a framework for a gradual ceasefire.

He stressed that the framework would see the women and children hostages released first, and aid would also enter the besieged Gaza Strip.

“The parties hope to convey these proposals to Hamas and get them involved positively and constructively in the process,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

It is not yet clear whether Hamas has accepted the proposal from Qatar.

(ita/ita)

