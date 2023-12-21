Hamas Willing to Join PLO, Wants to End War, Establish Palestinian State in Gaza-West Bank-Jerusalem

#Hamas #Join #PLO #War #Establish #Palestinian #State #GazaWest #BankJerusalem

Hamas wants to join the PLO, ready to end the war and establish a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Hamas political leaders are reportedly in talks with the Palestinian Authority (PA) on how to govern Gaza and the West Bank after the war with Israel ends.

Report The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Wednesday (20/12/2023), said that the talks between the Hamas politburo and the PA were aimed at establishing a Palestinian state.

Hamas is reported to be now more compromising towards other movements related to liberation, including the PA which is dominated by the Fatah group.

“We don’t fight just because we want to fight. “We are not supporters of zero-sum games (victory on one side and defeat on the other),” said Husam Badran, a Doha-based member of Hamas’ political bureau.

“We want the war to end,” he added, reported by WSJ.

The Hamas leader’s statement marks a change in the attitude of the Palestinian liberation militia since the group’s armed wing led attacks on Israeli military bases and settlements on October 7, 2023.

The Hamas attack, entitled Al-Aqsa Flood, killed more than 1,200 Israeli citizens, both by Hamas and Israeli troops as a result of the Hannibal Directive.

Several rockets were fired by Hamas from Gaza City towards Israel on October 7, 2023. Dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on October 7, 2023, an AFP journalist in the Palestinian territories said, as sirens warning of gunfire blared in Israel. (SAID Khatib/AFP) (AFP/SAID KHATIB)Aim of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

The report states that, through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Hamas wants to end the 17-year siege of Gaza and return the Palestinian issue to the international negotiating table.

During the offensive, Hamas captured more than 200 Israeli soldiers and civilians in the hope of exchanging them for the freedom of thousands of Palestinians who had long been held in Israeli prisons.

Now, after Israel killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas’ political wing is trying to end the conflict.

“We want to establish a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem,” Badran said.

Badran also stated that Hamas was willing to join the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which represents Palestine at the UN and other international forums.

“This will be a national dialogue,” said Badran.