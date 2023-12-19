Hand callers bring visitors into the ultimate Christmas mood: ‘You really have to have a good rhythm’

#Hand #callers #bring #visitors #ultimate #Christmas #mood #good #rhythm

The Goese Bellringers play 37 bells with 12 men. It seems difficult, but it’s not that bad, says bellringer Michael. “There’s a circle around each note you have to play, so you know when to call.” He enjoys the handbell choir, especially because they have known each other since childhood.

Because they once attended the Zeeland choir school together. Because popularity declined, they started the handbell choir more than five years ago. Since then they have performed regularly, at home and abroad.

Even though it seems easy, there is still plenty of practice. “You really have to have a good rhythm,” says Wijnand, one of the bell ringers. “It’s just a matter of practicing together.”

The handbell choir is unique, because there is only such a choir in Asten, Brabant. But it is not very active anymore. That is why the choir is regularly asked to play the unique sound. A trip to America may even be planned for next summer.

But first there was the concert this afternoon in the Grote or Maria Magdalenakerk in the center of Goes. The bell choir was accompanied musically by the organ in the church, a saxophonist and a singer.