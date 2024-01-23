Handball: Angola debuts today against Nigeria in Egypt’s CAN –

The senior men’s handball team makes its debut, today, against Nigeria, in the African handball championship taking place in Egypt.

The national seven will face the Nigerian team at 5 pm in the opening game of group D, which also includes Tunisia and Kenya.

Sixteen teams compete in the African Handball Championship, in Egypt. Group A is made up of Cape Verde, DRC, Zambia and Rwanda.

In group B are Egypt (reigning African champion), Guinea Conakry, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville. Morocco, Algeria, Gabon and Libya form group C of the competition.

In group D, from Angola, there are also Tunisia, Nigeria and Kenya.

Also Read:  Steffani Otiniano won a national title with Universitario and will now reinforce Alianza Lima Femenino in 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Summary of the 109th Day of the Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Kills 24 IDF Officers until Yemen Will Anger Israel – Tribunnews
Summary of the 109th Day of the Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Kills 24 IDF Officers until Yemen Will Anger Israel – Tribunnews
Posted on
decision in June on the merger, the Linate hubs and flights to the USA and Asia – Corriere.it
decision in June on the merger, the Linate hubs and flights to the USA and Asia – Corriere.it
Posted on
This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!
This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!
Posted on
A senior woman smuggled drugs into the prison in Chomutovska in a bra
A senior woman smuggled drugs into the prison in Chomutovska in a bra
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News