Handball: Angola debuts today against Nigeria in Egypt’s CAN

The senior men’s handball team makes its debut, today, against Nigeria, in the African handball championship taking place in Egypt.

The national seven will face the Nigerian team at 5 pm in the opening game of group D, which also includes Tunisia and Kenya.

Sixteen teams compete in the African Handball Championship, in Egypt. Group A is made up of Cape Verde, DRC, Zambia and Rwanda.

In group B are Egypt (reigning African champion), Guinea Conakry, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville. Morocco, Algeria, Gabon and Libya form group C of the competition.

In group D, from Angola, there are also Tunisia, Nigeria and Kenya.