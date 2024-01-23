Handball European Championship: Portugal draws with the Netherlands and leaves pre-Olympic accounts open – Handball

#Handball #European #Championship #Portugal #draws #Netherlands #leaves #preOlympic #accounts #open #Handball

Paulo Pereira: «I’m on the right track when they call me crazy»

Coach Paulo Pereira considered that Portugal is far above expectations, despite the defeat against European champions Sweden. “We are almost always playing away from home. It was a game against a team that has the best athletes in the world, in the best teams in the world, so I am very proud of my athletes, who are doing a European championship above expectations” , considered the coach in statements to Lusa. Paulo Pereira continued his reasoning: “If they had told us, right at the beginning of the competition, that we would go to the Lanxess Arena, in Cologne, they would probably call us crazy. But I like people calling me crazy a lot of times, a sign that I’m in the good way.” Having missed the semi-finals, Portugal has other goals, more realistic in accordance with its status: “Our primary objective is to go to the pre-Olympics and we are almost there. Only if some catastrophism happens, but I don’t think it will happen. Let’s see. Let’s wait a little longer”, added the national coach. “We now have the game against the Netherlands and we will focus on that game, against a team that plays every game. We have to play well, but I believe we are very close to achieving that goal”, maintained the 58-year-old coach.