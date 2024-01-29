Handball – WHA Master League: St. Pölten’s successful run is abruptly stopped

#Handball #WHA #Master #League #Pöltens #successful #run #abruptly #stopped

MVP Martina Maticevic scored the goal to give the St. Pölten women a 1-0 away lead, but that was the end of the glory of the Varga-Borbás protégés’ game. “Especially at the end, nothing came together today,” complained section leader Gerhard Halm, who saw the successful run come to an abrupt halt this time. The St. Pölten women fought and created numerous chances to score, but were repeatedly denied by the goalkeeper Wr. Neustadt.

In the fifth minute the hosts, led by their most valuable player, Argentine Giselle Menendez, were already leading 4-1. “Menendez has played with various Spanish teams in the European Cup in recent years and this time our ladies were unstoppable,” said Halm, also praising the top performance of the hosts’ playmaker, who contributed ten goals herself. “She led the Wr game. Neustädter and used her teammates skillfully,” coach Rita Varga-Borbás also praised the outstanding opponent. Her own actors, however, struggled in vain.

In the 20th minute, Wr. Neustadt already had an eight-goal lead (14:6). The attempt to change the defense was also unsuccessful. Varga-Borbás therefore began to change the squad early on, but apart from Paula Fischer at the circle, this time no St. Pölten player came close to the performances they had shown recently. Even after the restart, Wr. Neustadt scored the first two goals to make it 19:9. In the 37th minute, Paula Fischer reduced the score again to 20:14, but Menendez promptly responded with a hat trick to make it 23:14. After that, numerous goals were scored, but ultimately there was no more play on either side.

For coach Rita Varga-Borbás, the game was once again a step backwards from the last performances: “We wanted too much today, and it was a day on which almost nothing was achieved.” Apart from Paula Fischer, she only saw goalkeeper Magdalena Pfeffel as one another ray of hope. “Despite being hit in the head, she held up excellently!”

Next you have to go to the away match in Graz, where you should score points if possible, because on February 11th (6 p.m.) in the NÖ sports center, Hypo NÖ will face a real “chunk” against the promoted teams.

Results

WHA Master League: Greenpower Jags Roomz Hotels WR. NEUSTADT – UNION ST. POELTEN 36:23 (17:9). – St. Polten: Maticevic, Pfeffel, Hollaus; Weichhart (1), Zsigmond (2), Schlögl (1), Starkl, Buznean (1), Urch (7), English, Fischer (4), Friebesz (1), Maticevic (4), Wagner, Schreiner, Hörhann ( 2).

WHA U18: Greenpower Jags Roomz Hotels WR. NEUSTADT – UNION ST. POELTEN 31:28 (19:14). – St. Polten: Hollaus, Durl; Starkl, Frühwald (1), Spikeberger (2), Weinknecht (1), Krecek (1), Hoxha (5), Maticevic (10), Wagner (10), Postl (1), Andor (1), Schreiner.

WU13: WR. NEUSTADT – UNION ST. PÖLTEN 2 25:18 (12:11). – St. Polten: Mathurin M, Djeleshi; Seitz, Staudinger (3), Mathurin S (4), Seitz, Reci, Sun (3), Bota (1), Durl (1), Burnar, Hoxha (6).

WU11: WR. NEUSTADT – UNION ST. PÖLTEN 23:28 (13:15). – St. Polten: Wagner; Fohringer (1), Correa, Sun (10), Milosevic (1), Schiessl, Stanic, Trajer (3), Hoxha (13).