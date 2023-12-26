Handels-KV – Haggling will continue in the 7th round on Wednesday – Economy

#HandelsKV #Haggling #continue #7th #Wednesday #Economy

26.12.2023 21:30

(Akt. 26.12.2023 21:30)

In retail this year, the KV negotiations are particularly tough ©APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

On Wednesday, negotiations for the 2024 collective agreement for around 430,000 commercial employees will enter their seventh round. Before that, the union increased pressure and held warning strikes. The employee representatives are calling for a staggered salary agreement between 8.48 and 9.38 percent. The employers’ last offer was 8 percent. The 150,000 workers in retail are also still waiting for a KV qualification.

The negotiations for the commercial KV started shortly after the metallers on October 24th. The union’s initial demand was an 11 percent increase in wages in retail. At the end of November, the metal industry finished with an average wage and salary increase of 8.6 percent, while the lowest incomes saw an increase of ten percent.