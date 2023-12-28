Hapcheon, Gyeongnam, Gurye, Jeonnam… Priority selection for new pumped storage power generation

#Hapcheon #Gyeongnam #Gurye #Jeonnam #Priority #selection #pumped #storage #power #generation

Preliminary candidates for Yeongyang, Gyeongbuk, Bonghwa, Gyeongbuk, Gokseong, Jeonnam, and Geumsan, South Chungcheong Province

Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do held a ‘gun-wide rally to attract Hapcheon-gun pumped storage power plant’ with about 500 residents at the Hapcheon-gun Gymnasium on June 22 this year. Hapcheon County Mayor Kim Yun-cheol said, “We will successfully attract a pumped storage power plant with the participation of all residents of the county.” Photo provided by Hapcheon-gun

Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongnam, and Gurye-gun, Jeollanam-do were selected as priority project areas for new pumped storage power generation to be completed by March 2035. The four counties that competed with them, Yeongyang in North Gyeongsang Province, Bonghwa in Gyeongsangbuk Province, Gokseong in South Jeolla Province, and Geumsan in South Chungcheong Province, all passed the eligibility criteria and were recognized as reserve regions.

On the 28th, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced the results of the priority review for new pumped storage power generation businesses. This is in response to the announcement that the number of pumped storage power plants will be increased to 1.75GW (gigawatt, 1,750MW) in the ’10th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand’ finalized in January this year. It has been three months since the government commissioned the Korea Power Exchange in September and began related procedures, including receiving a letter of intent.

Pumped storage power plants, which were once shunned, have become more popular than expected, to the extent that local residents are eager to attract them through this contest. This is because it was considered the last card to revive the stagnant regional economy amid the crisis of regional extinction. The fact that there has been no new construction for more than 10 years since Yecheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do in 2011 also played a role. In fact, when we opened the lid, it turned out that all regions received high scores in ‘regional acceptance’ and exceeded the government’s standards.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy first selected Hapcheon, which joined hands with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, and Gurye, which teamed up with Korea Midland Power Company. The remaining companies, Yeongyang (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power), Bonghwa (Korea Midland Power), Gokseong (East-West Power), and Geumsan (South-East Power), were given preliminary numbers. It was decided that the priority project will begin construction with the goal of completion in March 2035, and the reserve project will be reflected in the 11th electric report so that construction can be completed sequentially from 2035 to 2038.

Preferred businesses and prospective businesses must undergo a preliminary feasibility study in common, and if any of the preferred businesses fails the pre-trial, the status of the preferred business will be inherited in the order of priority from the preliminary businesses. Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Bang-gyu said, “I am grateful to the local governments and business operators who showed great interest in this business selection process.” He added, “As new construction of pumped storage power plants corresponding to the expansion of renewable energy is expected to continue in the future, we hope for the continued support of the host region.” “We need practical support,” he emphasized.

