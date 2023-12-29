‘Happy end of AMLO’, projected with drones – El Financiero

The stars had company tonight. A ‘party’ of drones with the signal ‘Xóchitl’ illuminated the skies of Mexico City.

Around 8:30 p.m., residents of the areas of Bosques de las Lomas, Lomas de Vista Hermosa, El Yaqui, Lomas de Santa Fe, San Mateo Tlaltenango, Zedec Santa Fe, Santa Fe, San Angel, Guadalupe Inn, Pedregal from Santo Domingo, Ajusco, Coyoacán, Xoco, Portales, Del Valle, Mixcoac, El Rosario, San Martín Xochinahuac, Industrial Vallejo, Magdalena de las Salinas, Tlalnepantla and the Center of Azcapotzalco, were able to observe the drones.

On social networks, users shared the spectacle, in which the word Xóchitl, a heart and the phrase ‘Happy End of AMLO’ could be seen.

The demonstration is part of the pre-campaign of the presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez. In X, some supporters of the candidate celebrated the fact.

‘Attention! #HabráSeñaleX Happy End of AMLO is read with lights in the sky. Let corruption, the embrace of criminals, the lack of medicines, the destruction of institutions end. By 2024 #FelizFinDeAmlo and welcome @XochitlGalvez as President of Mexico,’ wrote Senator Kenia López.

#TherewillbeSeñalex and not only in the sky of CDMX. Hope changed hands and the first thing we have to do is participate, the task is arduous but we are happy because we have a pre-candidate@XochitlGalvez and he is close #FinDeAmlowrote the member of Sociedad Civil México, Ana Lucía Medina.

The show was projected in the skies of Mexico City.

