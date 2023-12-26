HAPPY EVENT – Baby Alia born on December 25 at 12:00 a.m.

Little Alia and her father, Christian, about 30 minutes from birth

Alia Andrianasolo is the first baby born on December 25, 2023 at midnight. The family is over the moon.

A little girl under the name of Alia Andrianasolo was born this December 25, at the Sainte Fleur Anosy Clinic, just as the midnight bell rang, that is to say at 12:00 a.m. A baby weighing 3.675 kg came out of the his mother’s womb after a long wait from his parents. The family is over the moon, and the father couldn’t help but smile at every word that came out of his mouth. The joy on his face shows that he is very proud to have his princess. “I am very moved to have him before my eyes, in good health. Plus, this is our very first child,” explained Christian Andrianasolo, Alia’s father.

After waiting another day, worry took over. The due date was announced for December 23, a week early, and parents should therefore prepare to receive their baby, however the time had not yet come. On the one hand, each woman’s challenge began around midnight on December 24, with contractions coming on gradually.

“I was nervous because the wait was long. The doctors didn’t do anything to us at all. I even told myself that we are going to change hospitals. But there may be another reason that led to Alia’s arrival on this date. We waited until 9 p.m. when the contractions started to pick up. All this waiting for us to receive Alia in our arms,” the father continued enthusiastically.

Calm

On the other hand, Alia’s parents did not expect their baby to be born on December 25 at midnight. “The first thought was that it would be December 24th. But thank God that Alia has arrived and that her character can follow the meaning of this date of her birth, that is, that she is an honest and wise person towards society,” her father said. His mother, Patricia Ignace Rafaranirina, who was still lying on the delivery bed and could not speak much. Alia is her parents’ first baby whose first name is already decided as soon as she is formed in her mother’s womb. “Alia means It is God who sees. And we hope that God will always watch over her and show her the beautiful paths to take,” adds Christian, the father.

Christmas night was rather calm in this hospital. In a space of 24 hours, the Sainte Fleur Clinic only received four newborns, three of whom were all born during the day of December 24. On the one hand, for the Gynecology-Obstetrics University Hospital Center Befelatànana (CHU GOB), there was only one child who was born at 11:25 p.m., and an hour after midnight, no child had not yet shown the end of his nose. In the meantime, the guard teams wished each other a Merry Christmas.

Miora Raharisolo