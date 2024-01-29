Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins

#Happy #podcast #war #defenders #Peter #Paul #begins

People are drowning in problems. The once successful and proud party is floundering in the polls below the electoral threshold, sometimes as low as two percent, and cannot find a recipe to bounce back from the bottom.

On Happy Monday, we offered the people a recipe who could help them with their – already second – rebirth. But instead of the KDU-ČSL listening to us and immediately appointing Miroslav Kalouska as its head, the current chairman Marian Jurečka was given confidence on Friday. And so it is now clear that the party does not have a very bright future and the only thing they can do now is to remember the bright yesterdays. So we decided to take a look at its rich polytrack history.

“The last People’s Congress that Miroslav Kalousek attended was interesting, in 2009 in Vsetín, when Kalousek already knew he was leaving and founded TOP 09, but he still attended and left with the words ‘And I still elected Cyril Svoboda’. As is known, relations between Cyril Svoboda and Miroslav Kalousko were never very good.

Well, so the convention elected Svoboda, who subsequently took the People’s Party out of the House of Representatives in 2010 and resigned. And after him came Pavel Bělobrádek, who had to revive them and literally pick up pieces from the corners of the ring. But he did it and he deserves credit for that. And by the way, he lasted longer at the head of the party than the legendary Josef Lux,” says Jindřich Šídlo.

“After Bělobrádek, Marek Výborný came for a little while,” continues Konstantin Sulimenko, “and then Marian Jurečka, who – it must be said – at least from the beginning was not a failed chairman,” assesses the moderator of the Šťastný podcast.

“It’s true, above all he had a big part in the fact that Andrej Babiš was removed from power,” adds Šídlo.

X-War: “Why are you doing this? Who pays you?’

In the second part, the helm of which was again taken over by Tereza Povolná, we focused on the latest war on the X social network (for the old-timers on Twitter), which was provoked this time by none other than Jindřich Šídlo with his Saturday Happy Word, in which he launched into Peter Pavle. And that made some of the president’s supporters somewhat angry.

“I wrote down the most frequent reactions. Number one: why are you doing these things? Number two: is Andrej Babiš paying you? And finally, number three: Why are you intentionally harming Peter Pavel?” lists Tereza Povolná.

“Look, I recognize that the text may have outraged someone,” responds Šídlo, “and I understand that many people write to me that they are glad to have such a president. Friends, I am also happy to have such a president, much more happy than Miloš Zeman or potentially Andrej Babiš. And I can admit that I voted for Petr Pavel in both rounds. But with these statements, he weakens himself immensely, especially before the elections in 2025. And by the way, our role is really not to fight for someone to be elected or for someone not to be elected,” adds the Seznam Zpráv commentator.

But not only was this a response to all the defensive comments; Even Jana Bobošíková had her say on the whole matter. How did Jindřich Šídlo react to her? And will we give space to the president’s supporters to express their views with us in person? You will find out about this in the current episode of the Happy podcast, which you can listen to, for example, in the player at the beginning of the article.

