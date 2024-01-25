Harbers calls Schiphol shrinkage from November ‘unlikely’ | Economy

#Harbers #calls #Schiphol #shrinkage #November #Economy

Outgoing Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure) expects that it is “unlikely” that the proposed shrinkage of Schiphol will take effect from November. The idea is that the number of flights will then drop from 500,000 to 452,500 per year. The shrinkage should reduce inconvenience for local residents.

Before Schiphol can actually shrink, the European Commission still has to consider the shrinkage plans. The European Commission previously questioned the steps taken to draw up the plan.

Harbers then decided to postpone the downsizing plan for the time being and send it to the European Commission for assessment. Schiphol is waiting for that decision, but it is still unclear when the committee will make that decision.

The outgoing Minister of Infrastructure would “like to have seen this differently”, he writes in a letter to the House of Representatives. “But it is important to closely follow the prescribed processes and procedures and to take the time necessary to achieve a proper conclusion,” he said.

Schiphol CEO Ruud Sondag said at the beginning of January that he expects the contraction to start in the summer of 2025 at the earliest. He does not expect a quick judgment from the European Commission.

The number of flights had to be reduced before the summer, but the US protested

The intention was actually to reduce the number of flights before the summer, but the United States opposed this. That plan would affect American airlines. The US then threatened to limit landing rights for KLM at American airports.

Greenpeace, Nature & Environment, Milieudefensie and the Nature and Environment Federation of North Holland find it “very annoying that valuable time is once again being lost to protect local residents from sleepless nights and nuisance from Schiphol and aviation companies”.

The organizations write in a statement that the aviation sector has had enough time to reduce noise pollution. “The Dutch government has no choice but to oblige the sector to shrink and to adhere to the rules that apply to noise.”

