Hard decisions will await us in the War Hospital | News block

Nacon and Brave Lamb have announced that War Hospital, the World War I field hospital management game, has gone gold, meaning that development is over, pre-orders are live and it will be released on January 11.

According to the statement, the development is the result of meticulous research, the aim of which was to depict the First World War realistically and, according to them, War Hospital is free from video game clichés. To celebrate the completion of the development, a 10 percent discount will be given to pre-orders.

Jakub Kedzior, Brave Lamb’s lead game designer, said this after the work was completed:

We want to show the desperation and problems that field hospitals faced in the First World War – the high number of wounded, the scarcity of resources and the difficult decisions that doctors had to make. Players will often have to make decisions about who lives and who dies.

