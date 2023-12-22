Hard, Hamas Still Asks Israel to Leave Gaza, Netanyahu Only Gives Two Options

#Hard #Hamas #Asks #Israel #Leave #Gaza #Netanyahu #Options

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The meeting in Egypt regarding the ceasefire in Gaza as of Thursday (22/12/2023) local time is still going smoothly.

Based on reports AFPIsrael is still adamant about rejecting Hamas’ request to stop the war before releasing prisoners in Gaza.

Regarding this request, a Hamas official said to AFP that a ceasefire and Israeli troops leaving Gaza are conditions for serious negotiations.

However, Hamas’ offer has been repeatedly rejected by Israel.

One of the rejections was also thrown by the Prime Minister (PM) of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Quoted from Times of IsraelNetanyahu is adamant about continuing to destroy Hamas and freeing all Israeli hostages in Gaza.

“We will continue fighting until we win. We will not stop the war until we achieve all its objectives, namely the complete destruction of Hamas and the release of all our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu also emphasized his stance by only giving Hamas two choices, namely surrender or death.

“They do not have and will not have any other options,” Netanyahu said.

Nevertheless, quoted from BBCthere was another statement from Hamas that there was a national decision not to discuss prisoner exchanges if the Israeli aggression was not stopped immediately.

Of course, Hamas’ statement puts Israel in a difficult position.

Israeli troops said that the best way to free the hostages was through a military attack on Hamas or carrying out a rescue operation.

However, efforts with such a military approach were ineffective.

The operation until the Israeli military attack on Hamas was only able to free one hostage, namely Ori Megidish.