Hardly any wear and energy loss thanks to super lubrication

It is easier to slide a light moving box across the floor than a heavy one. The heavier, the more friction. But this does not apply if there is hardly any friction between the moving box and the floor. Then a heavy moving box will slide just as freely as a light one.

The phenomenon in which friction between two surfaces almost completely disappears is called super lubrication. An international research group has now mapped out how and why super lubrication has counter-intuitive properties, such as that weight does not matter. Their results appeared last week in Physical Review Letters.

Friction is estimated to be responsible for about a quarter of energy losses worldwide, because it requires extra energy and causes wear. Super lubrication could reduce the burden.

Super lubrication occurs on surfaces that are super flat, down to the scale of atoms. Friction is caused by the contact between the atoms of two surfaces. Even the flattest materials look like miniature mountain or hill landscapes on the scale of atoms. When two surfaces touch, the peaks of one can fall into the valleys of the other. If they fit together exactly, it takes a lot of effort to slide all those peaks over the tops of the other surface.

But if you rotate the same surfaces relative to each other, the peaks and valleys no longer coincide and they slide over each other more easily. “You can compare it with two old-fashioned washboards,” says physicist Joost Frenken, not involved in the research. “If the ridges of one fit exactly into those of the other, then they are secure. If you turn them, they simply slide over each other.” With super lubrication it slides so well that there is hardly any friction.

Flakes of graphite

About twenty years ago, Frenken, now dean of the University of Groningen, first demonstrated this superlubrication phenomenon with graphite surfaces, which consist of flat layers of carbon atoms. Frenken: “This explained why flakes of graphite, which has been used for decades as a lubricant for locks and hinges, works so well.”

Frenken and his team also previously discovered that temperature further reduces friction, he says: “Atoms vibrate due to heat, making it easier for them to bump over hills.”

The new research shows that the reverse can also apply. If you move surfaces over each other quickly, friction actually increases as the temperature rises. The researchers show that this is because heat creates small curves in the flat surfaces. At high speeds, these curves cause more friction.

They also describe why friction does not increase with more weight. In ‘normal’ friction, atomic surfaces are messy. If you press them together harder, with more weight, the contact between them – and therefore the friction – increases. With super lubrication, the surface contact is already optimal and does not increase with weight.

“Thanks to this and other research, we increasingly understand how super lubrication works,” says Frenken. “That means we can use it for more applications.”

