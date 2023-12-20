Hardly anyone knows who the song ‘Rosalyn’ by Vitesse is really about

#song #Rosalyn #Vitesse

Bas de Vries was about 10 years old when he watched Avro’s Toppop and saw a man excelling behind a drum set: Herman van Boeyen. He was immediately sold. ‘It looked so spectacular that I knew what I wanted to be: a drummer.’

These were the heyday of Vitesse, Van Boeyen’s band. With the catchy songs Rosalyn and Good Lookin’, Vitesse reached the top 10 twice in the early eighties. That aroused De Vries’ interest. The guitar was exchanged for a drum set in Hoorn and with the help of the records he tried to imitate Van Boeyen.

Vitesse in the early eighties. Image ANP

Now: ‘It was not possible to match. He was too good for that. And too fast.’ The admiration remained. With a tribute band named after another Vitesse song, Springtime Confusion, he brought Van Boeyen’s creation to life in 2020. De Vries focused on the greatest success years, 1978-1983, the period in which Vitesse made records at a rapid pace, excelled as a live act and broke through in Germany.

Van Boeyen (1949, officially Van Boeijen) occupies its own special place in pop history. He was self-taught, played drums and sang and was the center of a band that had more than forty line-ups between 1975 and 1994. He was not an easy man. He saw no point in participation.

Numerous musicians came and went – ​​and later flourished with renowned bands such as Powerplay, Massada, the Nina Hagen Band and The Wild Romance. The most famous one, Herman Brood, quickly called it quits after its founding in 1975. Vitesse owes its name to Brood. According to Jan Eilander, author of the 2006 Brood biography Rock ‘n roll junkie, he let Van Boeyen choose between two names of football clubs, Be Quick from Zwolle and Vitesse from Arnhem.

Flags with the logo of football club Vitesse. Image ANP

Bas de Vries, the drummer and founder of the tribute band, met Van Boeyen once in the early 1990s during a Vitesse concert in Blokker. ‘He was stiff from the ecstasy and fell backwards after just one song.’ The tribute band’s concert series was not a success. ‘I couldn’t have done it better, there was hardly any interest in it.’

After the end of Vitesse it became quiet around Van Boeyen. He withdrew from public life and, partly due to mental problems, has led a hermit’s life for years. His site is down, what remains is a Facebook page of fans and old acquaintances, ‘Vitesse/Herman van Boeyen’. There is no shortage of love for the band, the illustrious drummer and Rosalyn.

What virtually no one knows is that Van Boeyen drew on his own life for Rosalyn. The song is about Andrea Bach, a German lover with whom he had a daughter, Joey. Andrea worked for a record company in Hamburg and in that position was a globetrotter: ‘She’s been travellin’ the world’. Van Boeyen changed her name to Rosalyn. That sounded better, he thought.

John & Paul

