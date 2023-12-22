Harold Echeverry raped another girl, in the same workshop, 48 hours before murdering Michel Dayana

#Harold #Echeverry #raped #girl #workshop #hours #murdering #Michel #Dayana

On December 12, the Attorney General’s Office charged Harold Echeverry Orozco with femicide, for the murder and rape of Michel Dayana González, a 15-year-old girl who was found dismembered and lifeless near a workshop in Cali. . The 32-year-old subject accepted the charges and remains isolated in a prison in Cómbita, in Boyacá. But apparently, the case of Michel Dayana had not been the only violation committed by the criminal, since it was known that in the judicial past of the accused there was already a record for this crime, and it was even known that just 48 hours after having murdered Michel, Echeverry had raped another girl in the same workshop.

The feminicide of the 15-year-old girl occurred on December 7, the case shocked the rest of the country due to the feverish way in which the accused ended the victim’s life, since it is worth remembering that Michel Dayana was raped and dismembered near the establishment where Echeverry worked for approximately a year. However, in this same workshop, the subject raped another minor just 48 hours before Michel’s feminicide, this was made known by several sources close to the process, since it should be remembered that it was carried out privately.

Although the accusing body did not show many details about this case, other facts were known in which Harold had raped another minor under 12 years of age when he worked at a veterinary clinic. The accused had raped the minor when she entered the veterinarian in April 2019. Prosecutor José Reinaldo Cañón revealed some details in which it was known that the subject grabbed the girl by force and took her to a room, “the “He threw her on the bed, covered her mouth, grabbed her hair, pulled down her pants and abused her (…) Echeverry threatened her that if she told anyone he would hurt her sister,” said the prosecutor.

In addition, she shared some of the information that the victim’s mother gave during the process: “this man (the confessed feminicide) did this (threatened her) so that my daughter would forget what just happened. From that moment on, my daughter took drugs, for fear of telling us what had happened (…) My daughter told him to open the door for her because if she wasn’t going to scream, then he opened the door for her,” the prosecutor mentioned, quoting the mother of the minor. For this fact, the accused lasted two years and 22 days in prison; However, he was released on September 27, 2021.