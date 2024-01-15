Harrison Ford emotional at Choice Awards: ‘I need support’ | Stars

#Harrison #Ford #emotional #Choice #Awards #support #Stars

Actor Harrison Ford was very moved on Sunday evening when he received a career award at the Critics Choice Awards. The 81-year-old actor received the statue from James Mangold, the director who made the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Ford received a standing ovation from those present in Los Angeles. The actor, besides Indiana Jones best known for the Star Wars films and Blade Runner, was visibly moved. “I especially want to thank my wife Calista Flockhart,” said Ford. “She always supports me when I need support. And I have that quite often.”

He also thanked everyone in the film industry who ever gave him opportunities. “I am here through a combination of luck and the hard work of others,” said Ford. “Writers, directors and producers. I feel especially happy for all the opportunities and this great honor.” The actor kept his speech short: “I won’t take up more time, thank you.”

Over the past half century, Ford has appeared in nearly a hundred films, which have grossed more than $10 billion. At the moment there are only two Marvel films left on the agenda. Fans speculated online after the speech that the actor might be thinking about retirement. The actor himself has denied this several times in the past year.

