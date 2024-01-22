Harry and Meghan wish Charles and Catherine a speedy recovery | Royals

#Harry #Meghan #Charles #Catherine #speedy #recovery #Royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have sent well wishes to King Charles and Princess Catherine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex contacted them after it became known earlier this week that both were suffering from health problems, British media report.

The Mirror said, citing a source, that Harry and Meghan “have reached out in various ways to convey their concerns and best wishes.”

Contact between the ‘Sussexes’ and the rest of the British royal family has been difficult for some time, partly due to explosive statements that Harry made in a series on Netflix and in his memoirs. In November it became clear that the bond between the king and his youngest son seemed to be improving again. For example, there was contact around Charles’ birthday. The Telegraph then spoke of ‘a turning point’ in their relationship.

Last week it was announced that Charles will soon go under the knife for an enlarged prostate. Prince William’s wife Catherine is currently in hospital. She is recovering from abdominal surgery.

On Friday, Harry was presented with an aviation award in Los Angeles. However, he did not mention his family in his acceptance speech.

