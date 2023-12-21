Harry Dent: Next year will be the Big Crash. You won’t see another like this for the rest of your life

#Harry #Dent #year #Big #Crash #wont #rest #life

The famous American economist, founder of HS Dent Investment Management and author of several economic bestsellers, including “The Great Depression Ahead”, Harry Dent today issued an exclusive and dire warning for the US and world economy in the coming year.

“Since 2009, the US has had unprecedented and completely uncontrolled money printing leading to deficits: $27 trillion over 15 years, to be exact,” economist Dent told Fox Business, adding: “This deficit is unprecedentedly large and 100 percent artificially induced, which means we are in a very dangerous situation.

“I think 2024 will be the year of the biggest financial and economic collapse that we will see in our lifetime.

“We need to get back to normal and send a message to central banks,” he added.

“This will be a lesson for us. I don’t think we’ll see a second such bubble economy after this apocalyptic explosion. Not in our lifetime.”

As reported by Jack Phillips in The Epoch Times, famed economic prognosticator Dent, who owns HS Dent Investment Management, told the publication that US markets are currently in a state of an ever-inflating bubble and have reached their critical point of bursting. in late 2021. And the COVID-19 pandemic was used to deflate the bubble. But the effect of this was minimal.

“After the big economic bang in 2024, things will not return to normal within the next decade. We may never see an economy at today’s levels again. And this collapse will not correct but reduce the volume and profits of our economy. He will just burst the bubbles,” he warned.

“It will be a collapse similar to the one that occurred in the period from 1929 to 1932. And anyone who lived through that would shoot their broker,” Mr. Dent said, referring to the stock market crash of 1929 that led to the Great Depression of the 1930s.

“This will be the biggest crash in our lifetime, with most of the crash it will lead to occurring in the month of May, 2024.”

In his biography, economic and financial analyst Harry Dent has several extremely accurate predictions that made him a celebrity. In 2005, he predicted the financial crisis of 2008. In 2009, he wrote the book “The Great Depression is Coming” in which he predicted a significant market crash in 20-21.

Over the past few weeks, several analysts have echoed his prediction of a significant stock market crash in the near future.

The Economist has repeatedly warned of the biggest economic crash of our lifetime. Already at the beginning of this year, he pointed out that after his previous warning, the Nasdaq fell by 38% in October of last year. “This is just the first wave of downturns and bankruptcies. Two more will follow… We have already started the next downward wave,” he clarified.

Speaking about why the recent crash happened later than he had previously predicted, the economist explained that the reason was due to the declared war on recession by the central banks. “Never before… have central banks declared war, literally war, on a recession. This time, however, they said, “We will not let the economy crash. We will not allow a recession.” He emphasized: “The economy under the financial system is really very weak and needs to get rid of a lot of bad debt and zombie companies, but the central banks won’t let the economy do its job… The central banks have declared war on the free market. This is the problem.“

The economist warned: “We are fast approaching the third wave of bankruptcies“, stressing that he doesn’t believe the Federal Reserve will be able to stop it. “I think they will slip away before they can reverse the tightening,” he predicted:

We haven’t cleaned up the massive debt and overvaluation of the biggest financial asset bubble of all. We have never had such a giant bubble of financial assets in everything. In 2008, this bubble was not allowed to burst and purge its excesses, which it was bound to do. Therefore, my prediction is that in 2024 we are in for an unprecedented financial explosion and economic collapse.