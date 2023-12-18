Harry Kane again and again – Bayern win the top game – Leverkusen also confidently – Sport

    In the 3-0 win against Stuttgart, Harry Kane scored his Bundesliga goals 19 and 20. Leverkusen had no trouble against Frankfurt.

    Legend: Continue to hit Harry Kane at will. imago images/Kirchner Media

    Bayern Munich rehabilitated itself from the 5-1 defeat against Frankfurt a week ago with an easy 3-0 win against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

    The champions were already leading 1-0 after just 83 seconds: Harry Kane only had to push in after brilliant preparatory work from Leroy Sané. The Englishman doubled the score in the 55th minute with his 20th Bundesliga goal to make it 2-0. Defender Min-Jae Kim’s 3-0 header meant the decision in the top game (63′).

    Xhaka hibernates as leader

    Leverkusen will remain firmly at the top of the table over Christmas. The still unbeaten team around Granit Xhaka (played through) won against Frankfurt 3-0. Victor Boniface took the first chance in the opening quarter of an hour to score his 9th Bundesliga goal. After the break, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz secured the 12th win in the 15th game within 5 minutes (52nd and 57th).

    In the third Sunday game, Freiburg won 2-0 against Cologne and moved up to 6th place. Michael Gregoritsch (72nd) and Roland Sallai (94th) scored the goals.

    czü/sda

