Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy can now be scored with a big discount

The world of Harry Potter is still incredibly popular, even though the student in question hasn’t appeared in a film since 2011. And the last film also marked a long drought when it comes to games. But that changed at the beginning of this year with the arrival of Hogwarts Legacy.

In the game you step into the time machine, as the adventure takes place at the end of the 19th century. You will not encounter Harry, Ron and Hermoine in the halls of the school, instead you will meet a whole cast of new students and teachers. And during the teachers’ lessons you will learn useful things skills and spells that you can use during the action-packed adventure in the open world.

Have you not played Hogwarts Legacy yet, but would you like to get started with the game? Then you can now go to Amazon.nl. At the webshop you can currently benefit from a high discount on Hogwarts Legacy.

A magical adventure

With Hogwarts Legacy you get a great adventure just before the holidays. The game received a nice 9 in our review. This is what we had to say about Hogwarts Legacy.

“A new adventure in the Wizarding World has seemed like an excellent idea for years and Avalanche Software has proven with passion what is possible. Players will be treated to an extensive story with a completely new cast of characters, a beautiful world full of content and a well-constructed combat system.”

